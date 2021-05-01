2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 Specs Leaked, Launch Soon

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has been missing from our market for quite some time now. It was discontinued in India last year as the government implemented new BS6 emission norms. The pick-up will now finally receive its BS6 update as has been revealed from some details that recently leaked online. In fact, the V-Cross will even offer some new features. That said, it's by now confirmed that the latest model of this pick-up, which is sold internationally, won't be brought to India. Instead, the pre-facelift model will receive some minor updates for its re-launch here. It must be noted here that Indian car buyers are finally warming up to lifestyle off-roading SUVs like Mahindra Thar and the D-Max V-Cross and hence, the likes of V-Cross have been received well in the market.

It looks like the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6, much like the now-defunct predecessor, will be sold in two variants - 4x2 and 4x4. Both the models will be powered by the 1.9-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, which will now offer an additional power of 13PS (maximum power - 163PS at 3,600 rpm) and a higher torque of 10 Nm (peak torque - 360 Nm at 2,000 - 2,500 rpm). The motor will be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The pick-up features coil-sprints and an anti-roll bar at the front and leaf springs on the rear axle. While the 4x2 variant will tip the scales at 1,890 kg, the 4x4 variant will weigh 1,990 kg.

In terms of looks and dimensions, the new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be much similar to the model which got discontinued last year. The front fascia of the car will get similar looking Bi-LED projector headlights, fog lamps with chrome accents, modern-looking LED DRLs, a chunky front grille and wide bumpers for good road presence. Dimensionally, the updated model will stay untouched. The BS6 V-Cross will measure 5,295 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width and 1,840 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 3,095 mm, while the pick-up rides on 18-inch wheels.

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 should go on sale later this month, with prices expected to be up to INR 75,000 higher than before. Hence, a base price of INR 20.5 lakh (ex-showroom) seems very probable at the moment.