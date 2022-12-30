Isuzu Announces Winter Camp for Customers in India

Isuzu has announced a winter camp for its customers in India. The company is conducting a nationwide ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’ for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs.

This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country.

An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care’, the Monsoon camp is organised across all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets, between 16th to 31st December, 2022 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles.

The ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp has been organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.