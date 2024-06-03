Hyundai IONIQ 5 N TA Debuts for Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Hyundai N is setting its sights on a fourth consecutive TCR class victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours (N24) race. In a thrilling announcement, Hyundai also introduced the IONIQ 5 N TA (Time Attack) Spec variant for the prestigious Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC).

On June 23, 2024, in Colorado Springs, CO, Hyundai will field two specially equipped IONIQ 5 N TA Spec models alongside two IONIQ 5 N production vehicles in an all-electric four-car lineup. The team aims to set new records in the Electric Production SUV/Crossover and Electric Modified SUV/Crossover categories.

The IONIQ 5 N TA Spec, boasting 687 PS, showcases the IONIQ 5 N’s strengths with minimal alterations. Key features include a software-tuned high-performance power electric (PE) system and an enhanced rear motor output by 37 horsepower (27 kW). The N Active Sound+ system, with modified speakers exceeding 120 dB, replaces traditional electric race car sirens to provide drivers with improved feedback.

Adaptations for the Pikes Peak challenge include new shock absorbers, motorsport-spec brakes, 18-inch Yokohama ADVAN 005 slick tires, and a high-downforce aerodynamic package. Safety enhancements feature a Recaro Pro Racer SPA Hans seat, Sabelt six-point safety harness, a PPIHC-spec roll cage, and an EV fire suppression system.

Hyundai N’s collaboration with Gran Turismo also adds excitement, linking real-world racing with the popular sim-racing video game franchise.