Interesting Festive Benefits on Ather 450X, 450S Electric Scooters

Ather Energy has announced exciting festive season benefits on its renowned electric scooter offerings, the Ather 450S and 450X. Customers looking to upgrade to an EV from their existing petrol scooters now have the opportunity to upgrade to a new generation of modern electric scooters from Ather, which offers superior technology, connectivity and performance.

Customers looking to switch from traditional petrol-powered two-wheelers to Ather's electric scooters can avail an exchange value up to Rs. 40,000 on the Ather 450X (2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh) and Ather 450S (2.9 kWh). This exchange value can be utilized as the down payment for the new Ather scooter while the remaining amount is easily arranged through attractive retail financing options.

In addition to the exchange value, Ather Energy is also extending a Festive Benefit (up to Rs 5,000), a Corporate discount (Rs. 1,500) and a Credit Card EMI cashback (up to Rs 6,000) on the 450S and 450X.

Furthermore, to drive affordability, Ather is also facilitating a special 24-month EMI scheme with an ultra-low 5.99% interest rate that can help consumers save up to Rs. 12,000 on interest costs. This, along with other financing schemes like Zero Down Payment and 60-Month EMI tenures, make the Ather 450X and 450S really easy to purchase.