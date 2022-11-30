India's First Electric 2-Wheeler with Bosch Dual-Channel ABS

The recently launched Ultraviolette F77 has become the first electric two-wheeler in India to feature Bosch dual-channel ABS. This safety system allows the rider to maintain stability, thus, contributing to a safer riding experience even during braking.

Manohar Halahali, President, Bosch Two-Wheeler & Powersports, India said: “Bosch has been at the forefront of ensuring rider safety in India and globally, with our vision to move forward in the direction of achieving accident-free mobility. It’s our pleasure to be associated with an innovative partner like Ultraviolette which is bringing in industry-leading technology in their electric motorcycle the F77. The launch of F77 with Bosch ABS will not only make riding an electric two-wheeler fun and efficient but also safe. With this partnership, we continue our contribution towards rider safety not only in the conventional two-wheeler space but also extend it to electric two-wheelers.”

F77 with Bosch ABS: Prioritizing Road Safety through customization

The electric two-wheelers require significant attention to the subject of recuperation, meaning the recovery of energy. This happens when electric vehicle brakes or slows down closing the throttle. The Bosch ABS caters to this specific need amplifying the performance of the motorcycle with respect to safety.

Bosch motorcycle ABS 10 base, adopted to the F77, is the dual channel ABS for two-wheelers with hydraulic brakes both at the front and rear wheels. The technology also brings the rear-wheel lift-up mitigation function to the vehicle, contributing to keeping the rear wheel on the ground when a rider brakes sharply, reducing the risk of rollover.