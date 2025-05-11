India’s First E-Waste Race Car: Meet Envision Recover-E

Envision Energy Turns E-Waste Into a Bold Green Statement

Envision Energy has unveiled Recover-E, India’s first race car built entirely from e-waste, at an exclusive event at The Radio Club, Mumbai. Created in collaboration with EARTHDAY.ORG, the launch echoed this year’s Earth Day theme: “Our Power, Our Planet.”

Recover-E is more than a showcase of engineering—it’s a symbol of circular design and sustainability. Built using discarded smartphones, laptops, and tablets, the concept vehicle highlights the urgent issue of India’s mounting e-waste and how innovation can tackle it creatively. Notably, it’s only the second car of its kind globally.

Racing Toward a Circular Future

RPV Prasad, MD at Envision Energy India, emphasized that Recover-E is a step toward a cleaner future: “We want to show that technology and sustainability must coexist.” James Mercer of Envision Racing echoed the sentiment, calling the car a symbol of what’s possible when waste becomes innovation.

The event featured a panel with notable voices from film, journalism, and environmental activism, underscoring the power of art and storytelling in driving climate action. Adding a creative dimension to the evening, multi-instrumentalist and singer & songwriter Prajna Dutta delivered a live performance, reinforcing the theme through music that celebrated harmony between humanity and nature.