India's First Automobile Company to Dispatch 2 Million Vehicles via Indian Railways

Maruti Suzuki has set a new benchmark in green logistics, becoming the first Indian automobile company to dispatch over 2 million vehicles using railways.

The company's railway dispatches have grown significantly, from 65,700 units in FY 2014-15 to 447,750 units in FY 2023-24. Utilizing rail transport, Maruti Suzuki serves 20 destinations and over 450 cities, offering a safer and more energy-efficient alternative to road transportation.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Achieves 3 Crore Cumulative Production Milestone

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said:

Maruti Suzuki pioneered the use of railways for vehicle dispatches over a decade ago by becoming the first company in India to obtain the Automobile-Freight-Train-Operator license. Since then, the company has systematically increased its share of vehicle dispatches using railways. Through our sustained efforts in green logistics, we have achieved outstanding results including cumulative reduction of ~10,000 metric tonne of CO2 emissions and ~270 million Litre of cumulative fuel savings. With our production capacity nearly doubling from about 2 million units to 4 million units by FY 2030-31, we plan to augment the use of railways in vehicle dispatches, close to 35% over the next 7-8 years. We stand committed to the Government of India’s Net zero emissions target by 2070.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Expands Manufacturing Capability at Manesar Plant

Earlier this year, in line with the PM Gati Shakti programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first in-plant railway siding at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat facility, with a capacity of 300,000 vehicles per annum. Another siding at the Manesar facility is also underway, supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal #13 on climate action.