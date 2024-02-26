India Yamaha Motor is Now Official Sponsor of Yamaha MotoGP Team

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (IYM) has announced that it is now the official sponsor of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team for the 2024 season. Building upon the success of the first-ever Indian GP in 2023, IYM is proud to deepen its connection with the esteemed MotoGP.

As a testament to this partnership, the iconic logo of IYM's acclaimed brand campaign, 'The Call of the Blue,' will prominently feature on the front cowls of both Fabio Quartararo's and Alex Rins's YZR-M1 bikes throughout the season. This significant collaboration not only strengthens the bond between IYM and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team but also symbolizes a new era of camaraderie and excitement for Yamaha enthusiasts in India.

'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign has already resonated deeply with young Yamaha fans across India, embodying their aspirations and spirit. Now, with the association with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team, this bond is set to reach new heights.

By showcasing the campaign's logo on the global stage of MotoGP, IYM aims to elevate the connection with its fans, inspiring them to embrace the thrill of racing and the Yamaha legacy with even greater enthusiasm. This partnership represents a significant milestone in IYM's journey to empower and engage young Yamaha enthusiasts in India, promising an exhilarating season ahead.