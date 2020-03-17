India-made Suzuki Baleno Cross (Maruti Baleno Cross) revealed

Columbia has received an India-made Suzuki Baleno Cross (Maruti Baleno Cross). The new premium hatchback is priced at COP 49,990,000, which converts to INR 9,11,538.36.

The Suzuki Baleno Cross is basically an accessorised Suzuki Baleno. It features roof bars, side mouldings and mudguards for enhanced practicality and protection and a crossover styling. Like the regular hatchback, it has a length and width of 3,995 mm and 1,745 mm respectively. It is 35 mm taller with a height of 1,505 mm.

It is worth noting that the Suzuki Baleno Cross is based on the facelifted Suzuki Baleno, not the pre-facelift Suzuki Baleno that is sold as the Suzuki Baleno Esteem in Columbia. So, the Cross variant indirectly marks the arrival of the facelifted sub-compact hatchback in the country. So, in addition to the roof rails, mudguards and side mouldings, the Cross variant brings new upper grille, new lower grille, repositioned fog lamps, new front bumper, new alloy wheels and new upholstery.

Under the hood is the same old K14B engine. It produces 95 HP (-1 HP) at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, though. This 1.4-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol mill is offered with a standard 5-speed manual transmission and an optional 4-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Suzuki Ertiga (Maruti Ertiga) gets 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The Suzuki Baleno Cross is available in a single ‘GL’ trim with features like halogen projector headlamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver’s seat and steering wheel, audio system with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters and power windows with one-touch function for the driver window.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.