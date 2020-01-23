India-made Kia Seltos starts reaching export markets, launched in Indonesia

The India-made Kia Seltos has started reaching its export markets. Earlier this week, it was launched in Indonesia, with prices starting at IDR 295 million (INR 15.39 lakh).

The Kia Seltos is available in Indonesia in three trims, namely E, EX and EX+. E is equipped with features like projector headlamps, fabric upholstery, 3.5-inch MID, manual AC, audio system with four speakers, two tweeters and 3.5-inch display, dual-front airbags, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and Vehicle Stability Management (including Electronic Stability Control and Hill Start Assist).

The EX grade offers premium features like projector fog lamps, 7-inch MID, passive keyless entry with push start-stop button, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone wireless charger, automatic climate control, rearview camera and six airbags. The EX+ grade adds full-LED lights, sunroof, leather upholstery, chrome door handles and cruise control to the list of standard equipment.

The Kia Seltos is available in India in a variety of mechanical configurations, but in Indonesia, the 1.4L T-GDI petrol engine and the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission are standard. The turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine produces 140 PS and 242 Nm of torque. The driver can select from six drive modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, Mud, Snow and Sand. Like in India, an AWD system is unavailable, and so drive is sent to only the front wheels.

Kia doesn’t have a plant in Indonesia, and so, the Seltos is shipped there from India as a CBU. In addition to India, the company manufactures the premium B-SUV in South Korea, China and the USA.

Kia Seltos - Prices (Indonesia)