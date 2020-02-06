India-bound MG RC6 cross-sedan - Live From Auto Expo 2020

MG has taken the wraps off the India-bound RC-6 cross coupe at Auto Expo 2020. The company will likely launch the Chinese mid-size sedan in India in 2021.

The MG RC6 is basically an MG-badged Baojun RC-6. According to Baojun, the RC-6 combines the nimble driving dynamics of a sedan with the advantage of an SUV. Interestingly, the shape of rear-end fastback styling also to the mix.

The Baojun RC-6 is 4,925 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,580 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. The sedan gets its SUV styling from a high ground clearance of 198 mm and black underbody cladding all around. Powering the 4-door car is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 108 kW (146.84 PS) at 5,200 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 2,200-3,400 rpm. A 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT sends drive to the wheels.

On the outside, the MG RC6 flaunts a large hexagonal grille flanked by aggressive headlamps, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and sharp wraparound LED tail lamps. The minimalist interior gives the impression of a luxury sedan with Mercedes-Benz-style dual-display setup for the (12.3-inch) fully digital instrument cluster and the (12.3-inch HD) touchscreen infotainment system and an aircraft-style gearshift lever. Other salient features of this car include 360-degree camera system, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function, 9-speaker sound system and an electric tailgate.

In China, the prices of the Baojun RC-6 start at CNY 84,800, which converts to roughly INR 8.66 lakh. For a Skoda Superb-class sedan, that’s a bargain price. The MG RC-6 in India could be locally assembled from imported knocked-down kits and be attractively priced from around under INR 15 lakh (ex-showroom).