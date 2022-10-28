Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck Fleet Completes 5 Million KM

Hyundai XCIENT fuel cell truck fleet in Switzerland has completed 5 million km in 2 years. Starting in 2020, the company exported 47 units of the hydrogen-powered, zero-emission commercial trucks to 23 Swiss companies, which are using them for logistics, distribution and supermarket fulfillment.

The Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell is equipped with a 180-kW hydrogen fuel cell system with two 90-kW fuel cell stacks. The system’s durability and the vehicle’s overall fuel efficiency are tailored to the demands of commercial fleet customers.

The 350-kW e-motor with maximum torque of 2,237 Nm enables dynamic driving performance. Its seven large hydrogen tanks offer a combined storage capacity of around 31 kg of fuel, while a 72-kWh-powered set of three batteries supports the performance. The driving range is over 400 km per charge in real world conditions. Refueling a full tank of hydrogen takes about 8 to 20 minutes, depending on the ambient temperature.

In 2019 Hyundai Motor established Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility (HHM) in partnership with Swiss company H2 Energy which partnered with H2 Mobility Switzerland Association, a hydrogen fueling network builder and XCIENT customer, and green hydrogen production company Hydrospider.

In August 2022, Hyundai Motor announced its successful entry into Germany with seven local companies planning to deploy XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks into fleet service with the German government’s funding for an eco-friendly commercial vehicle initiative.