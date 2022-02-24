Hyundai Venue Named Best Value Vehicle in the USA

Hyundai Venue has been named the Best Value Vehicle by Cars.com for its Best of 2022 Awards for a second year in a row. The Venue stands out for having a host of standard safety and technology features. More than 100 vehicles were evaluated for the Best of Awards in quality, innovation and value categories.

“During a time when many consumers are budget-conscious and desire significant features for their transportation needs, the Hyundai Venue is the perfect choice,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. “The Venue offers a compact SUV with desirable safety and infotainment features at an attainable price.”

The Venue offers a significant number of standard features such as power accessories, alloy wheels, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, keyless entry, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning with steering assist, forward-collision assist with pedestrian detection, and America’s Best Warranty plus three years/36,000 miles of complimentary maintenance (oil changes and tire rotations).

“The undefeated and undisputed champ in Cars.com’s Best Value Car of 2022 award is the 2022 Hyundai Venue,” said Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief, Cars.com. “For the second year in a row, this small, front-wheel-drive hatchback with an SUV-like stance and higher seating provides an incredible value for cost-conscious shoppers. The median list price for the Venue on Cars.com hovered below $22,000 in 2020 and most of 2021 — that is thousands below-median pricing for a traditional entry-level SUV. Coming in at 43% below median list price for all new cars, the 2022 Hyundai Venue well deserves the title Best Value Car of 2022.”