Hyundai Venue N Line Bookings in India Are Now Open

Hyundai has announced that it has now started accepting bookings for the Hyundai Venue N Line. Interested customers can reserve one online on the Hyundai Click to Buy platform or at Hyundai Signature Outlets across the country. The booking amount has been set at Rs 21 000.

Commenting on the commencement of bookings for Hyundai VENUE N Line, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said:

We aspire to fuel dreams and aspirations of our most loved customers by inducing advanced, sporty and exhilarating experiences through our smart mobility solutions. The Hyundai VENUE N Line is yet another example of our pursuit towards the transformation of India’s automotive landscape. As India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, we remain committed towards enhancing customer delight and continue building the strong legacy of the N Line range in India with this latest SUV. The Hyundai i20 N Line has already received a very strong response from India’s enthusiastic community of Millennials and Gen Z customers since its launch in 2021; now, with the introduction of Hyundai VENUE N Line, we will further elevate fun driving SUV experiences for Indian customers, thereby building on this strong legacy in India.

Hyundai Venue N Line Features

It will have exclusive N Line styling elements including:

Dark Chrome Front Grille

Sporty Tailgate Spoiler

N Line Emblem on Dark Chrome Front Grille, Side Fenders (Left & Right), Tailgate

R16 Diamond Cut Alloys with N Branding (N Line exclusive design)

Athletic Red Highlights on exteriors (Bumper, Fender, Side Sill, Roof Rails)

Sporty Black Interiors with Athletic Red Inserts

Front Red Brake Caliper

Hyundai Venue N Line Safety Features

The car will come with the following safety features as standard: