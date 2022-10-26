Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid & Elantra Win 2022 Sobre Ruedas Awards

Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid and Elantra have won the 2022 Sobre Ruedas awards at the Miami International Auto Show. The Sobre Ruedas executive committee nominated the vehicles, and a distinguished group of automotive experts selected the winners in twelve categories.

The 2022 Tucson Plug-in Hybrid model features an estimated 261 horsepower, 1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected hybrid powertrain coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Plug-in Hybrid offers an estimated all-electric range (AER) of 33 miles and an estimated fuel economy of 70 MPGe.

The Best Compact Sports car was awarded to the Hyundai Elantra N, a high-performance variant of the Elantra, that adds strong, dynamic driving capabilities and aggressive design elements to the standard model. It’s powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, direct-injected flat-power engine available with an eight-speed wet, dual-clutch transmission, delivering maximum output of 276 horsepower.

Sobre Ruedas is the leading automotive radio show in Spanish in the United States, broadcasted live for more than 15 years on ESPN Deportes Radio, and now on Unan1mo Radio, a network of radio stations and online audio platforms. Every weekend, thousands of Hispanics all over the country tune their radios and devices to Unan1mo Sports to listen to Jaime Florez and Niky Pauli and share with them their common passions: cars, engines, anything on wheels, and the latest information on automotive sports.