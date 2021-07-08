Hyundai Sonata N Line Special Edition to Launch in Q3 2021

The Hyundai Sonata N Line makes an exciting appearance in an upcoming Hollywood movie called Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. To commemorate the appearance of the stylish car in the new Paramount Pictures’ action film, Hyundai Motor will introduce a special edition model of the sporty sedan in the third quarter of 2021 - the "Night Edition" will be available in the U.S. and "The Black" edition in the Korean market. More details will be revealed at a later date.

The Hyundai Sonata N Line sees plenty of action in the movie that is slated to make its global debut on 23 July. There’s a high-octane car chase sequence on a Tokyo highway, during which the sporty sedan performs a pulse-pounding 180-degree drift. The Sonata N Line is one of the three Hyundai cars in the action film. The Elantra and Santa Fe are also present to spice things up.

Thomas Schemera, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor Company said:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ offers a thrilling opportunity to watch and feel the sportiness and agility of the Hyundai Sonata N Line in action, prior to the launch of the limited edition.

N Line is a trim upgrade for Hyundai’s base models, given a dynamic and sporty design. Such characteristics of the N Line make fun driving much more accessible to a wider audience. Unfortunately, no such variant of Hyundai cars is available in the Indian market at the moment. However, a test mule of the Hyundai i20 N Line was spied in the country earlier this year. The car was spotted doing speeds upward of 120 kmph on a highway near Manesar.