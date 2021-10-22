Hyundai Santa Cruz & Ioniq 5 Win 2021 Sobre Ruedas Awards

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz and Hyundai IONIQ 5 both received the 2021 Sobre Ruedas Awards at the 2021 Miami International Auto Show.

The Santa Cruz, Hyundai’s highly anticipated sports adventure vehicle that breaks new ground within the SUV, Truck and Crossover segments has been selected as the winner of the Best New Product award. The all-new 2022 Santa Cruz has a bold yet sophisticated design, powerful and efficient powertrain options, a flexible open bed for gear, cutting-edge connectivity and a highly maneuverable all-wheel drive platform. The Santa Cruz is manufactured in the USA at Hyundai’s Montgomery, AL plant.

Best Compact EV was awarded to the Hyundai IONIQ 5, an electric crossover utility vehicle with a dedicated electric platform that enhances performance and driving dynamics while optimizing interior volume. This platform provides the spaciousness of a large vehicle in a compact design. The 2022 IONIQ 5 has best-in-class ultra-fast charging. With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 5 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

“Hyundai is honored to have Sobre Ruedas, one of the leading automotive voices in the Hispanic market, recognize two of our all-new vehicles with awards at this year’s Miami International Auto Show,” said Ricky Lao, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “From the groundbreaking Santa Cruz with open bed flexibility to the cutting-edge IONIQ 5 electric CUV, Hyundai is committed to providing a broad range of class-leading vehicles that resonate with Hispanic consumers.”

Sobre Ruedas is the leading automotive radio show in Spanish in the United States, broadcasted live for more than 15 years on ESPN Deportes Radio, and now on Unan1mo Radio, a network of radio stations and online audio platforms.