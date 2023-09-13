Hyundai Opens 51 Million Dollar World-Class Safety Test & Investigation Laboratory

Hyundai celebrated the opening of its $51.4 million Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory (STIL) at a ribbon cutting ceremony in Superior Township, Mich. The ceremony highlighted the capabilities and uniqueness of the new world-class safety laboratory that will help enhance the safety of Hyundai vehicles. The STIL is supported by 160 employees and is planned to be operational by mid-October.

The new safety facility is a first of its kind by an OEM in North America that is dedicated to field safety. The facility includes a field crash investigation lab, high voltage battery lab, forensics lab, 400m track and a Vehicle Dynamics Area skid pad.

The investment is focused on enhancing Hyundai’s safety commitment by helping with new technology development, identifying, and replicating vehicle field issues, expediting investigations, and conducting regulatory safety testing. IBI Group and BCCG were responsible for the architectural design and construction of the building.

The STIL was developed in collaboration with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) based on a 2020 Consent Order which required an investment in a safety facility of $25 million. Hyundai recognized the benefits in having a best-in-class crash facility dedicated to safety and investigations. Hyundai doubled its investment which exceeds more than $51 million.