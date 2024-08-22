Hyundai Named Top Mass-Market Brand For Fifth Consecutive Year

For the fifth year in a row, Hyundai is being recognized as the top mass-market brand in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) StudySM. The study focuses on evaluating users’ experience with advanced vehicle technologies over a model’s first 90 days of ownership. It assesses how much owners enjoy their vehicles’ technologies and how many problems they have while operating them.

The 2024 Santa Fe also earned the J.D. Power Mass Market Infotainment and Connectivity award for its phone-based Digital Key. This recognition highlights the added convenience and peace of mind the technology offers users. Beyond this user-friendly feature, the Santa Fe reflects Hyundai’s dedication to advancing vehicle innovations and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Also read: 2025 Hyundai Tucson: Safety Takes the Spotlight in New Campaign

"We appreciate this recognition for cutting-edge tech because we work hard to put the customer at the center and work to make sure the tech viscerally connects," says Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “It is important that the tech is innovative and enhances safety and provides a driving experience that is safer, smoother, and more satisfying."