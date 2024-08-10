2025 Hyundai Tucson: Safety Takes the Spotlight in New Campaign

Hyundai has rolled out an eye-catching marketing campaign called "Drive In" to showcase the standout safety and tech features of the 2025 Tucson.

In the main advertisement, Hyundai whisks viewers away to a futuristic, neon-lit drive-in where roller-skating waitstaff add flair to the scene. As the Tucson maneuvers through the lively setting, its top-tier safety features like Blind-Spot View Monitor, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist prove their worth time and again, ensuring the couple inside enjoys a smooth, worry-free night out.

The campaign includes a 30-second spot along with two 15-second clips, all set to the upbeat track “Move Your Feet” by Junior Senior, giving viewers an engaging look at the Tucson’s impressive interior and exterior.

“At Hyundai, with every product update, we aim to offer our customers the class-leading features they’ve come to expect from our vehicles,” said Angela Zepeda, chief creative officer, Hyundai Motor America. “With this ad, we are showing, in a fun way, how the Tucson’s latest technology and safety features are there for our customers wherever their journey takes them – whether that is running errands with their kids or escaping for a romantic date night.”

Hyundai’s new campaign underlines their commitment to safety and innovation, making the 2025 Tucson a perfect companion for any journey.