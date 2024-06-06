Hyundai Named OEM of the Year at AutoTech Detroit

Hyundai Motor America has been honored with the prestigious ‘OEM of the Year’ award by WardsAuto at the AutoTech Detroit Conference in Novi, Michigan. This marks the second time Hyundai has received this top accolade, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.

In addition to this honor, Hyundai also received the ‘Collaborative Partnership of the Year’ award in conjunction with Parkopedia. This recognition was for their joint efforts in launching the groundbreaking Hyundai Pay service, which debuted with the 2024 Hyundai Kona. These awards underscore Hyundai's dedication to pioneering advancements in automotive technology and user experience.

Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, expressed gratitude for the awards, noting, “Hyundai appreciates the prestigious ‘OEM of the Year’ honor by WardsAuto for a second time, the company was also awarded in 2021. The honors further acknowledges our efforts in providing leading-edge products, creative designs and forward-thinking technologies, all at reasonable price-points. As consumers navigate the competitive vehicle landscape we hope awards such as this will educate shoppers on Hyundai’s vast vehicle line-up and multiple propulsions including EVs, HEVs and PHEVs."

David Zoia, senior director of content at Wards Intelligence, praised Hyundai for its continued investment in electric vehicles and technological innovations - "Hyundai is one automaker that never fails to wow us. It has consistently delivered reliable, affordable and oftentimes groundbreaking battery-electric vehicles at this early stage of the industry’s transformation to electrification. While some are slowing investment in BEVs, Hyundai has pledged billions toward development of new models and their electronic architectures. It also continues to make rapid advancements in cockpit technology and design, as evidenced by its many Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award wins in recent years. Simply put, when it comes to innovation, Hyundai remains a leader."