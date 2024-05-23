2024 Hyundai Sonata Named Best Midsize Vehicle

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata has been named the best midsize vehicle at the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) annual Auto Roundup held on April 23-24, 2024. The TAWA Auto Roundup is a significant event in the automotive industry, bringing together top automotive journalists from across Texas to evaluate the latest models based on criteria such as performance, value, safety, and overall appeal.

This award recognizes the 2024 Hyundai Sonata for its exceptional design, advanced technology, superior performance, and outstanding value. Competing against a strong field of contenders, the Sonata impressed the TAWA judges with its innovative features, stylish aesthetics, and commitment to delivering an exceptional driving experience.

Also Read: 2024 Sonata Revealed, Gets Hyundai's AWD System For First Time Ever

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata stands out with its dynamic new design language, enhanced safety features, and a suite of advanced technologies. Featuring a bold and aerodynamic profile, the Sonata’s design incorporates a new front fascia with a cascading grille, sleek LED headlights, and sharp character lines that convey a sense of motion even when standing still. With a choice of powerful and efficient engines, including a hybrid option, the Sonata delivers both spirited performance and excellent fuel economy, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of drivers.