Hyundai Mobis Invests $1.1 Billion for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Plants in Korea

Hyundai Mobis will build two new fuel cell plants in Korea to accelerate the hydrogen economy and to secure broader global market dominance. On Oct 7th, 2021, Hyundai Mobis held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new plant that will produce hydrogen fuel cell stacks at the Industrial Complex in Cheongna International City, Incheon.

Hyundai Mobis announced to invest a total of USD 1.1 billion into the two plants. The new plants will start mass production in the second half of 2023. When fully operational, the facilities are expected to produce 100,000 hydrogen fuel cells every year.

Hyundai Mobis, with the largest fuel cell production capacity in the world, is expected to gain even greater momentum in the global race for hydrogen mobility with the addition of new production locations. Once they are completed, Hyundai Mobis will operate a total of three fuel cells plants.

“Despite uncertainties including COVID-19, we have decided to make this large-scale investment to secure the market-leading competitiveness in the global fuel cell industry. We will continue to invest more in facilities and strengthen our R&D capability for the development of the hydrogen industry and expand the ecosystem.”, said Sung Hwan Cho, President and CEO of Hyundai Mobis.