Hyundai, Kia Partner Up With Exide For EV Battery Localisation in India

Hyundai and Kia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for strategic cooperation with Exide Energy, a leading Indian battery company, as part of their electric vehicle (EV) expansion plans.

The signing ceremony took place at Hyundai Motor Group’s Namyang Research and Development Center in South Korea, attended by Heui Won Yang, President and Head of Hyundai Motor and Kia’s R&D Division, Chang Hwan Kim, Head of Electrification Energy Solutions Tech Unit, Duk Gyo Jeong, Head of Electric Vehicle Parts Purchasing Sub-Division and Dr. Mandar V Deo, Managing Director, and CEO of Exide Energy.

With the expansion of their EV plans for the Indian market, Hyundai Motor and Kia aim to localize their EV battery production, specifically focusing on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells. This strategic move will position them as the pioneers in applying domestically produced batteries in their upcoming EV models in the Indian market.

This strategic cooperation with Exide Energy marks the beginning of Hyundai Motor and Kia’s efforts to expand its exclusive battery development, production, supply and partnerships in the Indian market.