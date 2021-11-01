Hyundai, Kia & Factorial to Jointly Develop Solid-State Batteries for EVs

Factorial Energy (Factorial), Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation (collectively “Hyundai”) are partnering to test Factorial’s novel solid-state battery technology and its integration in Hyundai electric vehicles. Under the Joint Development Agreement, which includes a strategic investment, the companies will integrate Factorial technology at the cell, module, and system levels, perform vehicle-level integration, and co-develop specifications for manufacturing Factorial’s batteries. The announcement is Factorial’s first major strategic investment from a major automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) group and deepens its existing research relationship with Hyundai.

Factorial has developed breakthrough solid-state technology that addresses key issues holding back widescale consumer adoption of electric vehicles: driving range, and safety.

Factorial’s advances are based on FEST (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology), which leverages a proprietary solid electrolyte material that enables safe and reliable cell performance with high-voltage and high-capacity electrodes and has been scaled in 40Ah cells that perform at room temperature. FEST is safer than conventional lithium-ion technology, extends driving range by 20 to 50 percent, and is drop-in compatible for easy integration into existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing infrastructure.

“Our partnership with Hyundai is yet another validation of our solid-state battery technology, and we look forward to demonstrating its market readiness in Hyundai vehicles,” said Factorial Energy CEO Siyu Huang, PhD. “We can help unlock mass adoption of electric vehicles -- and the resulting environmental benefits -- through our safe and long-range batteries.”

“The Hyundai CRADLE team has been impressed with Factorial’s management team, technology, and novel manufacturing approach, which could make the transition to solid-state seamless and cost-effective,” said Henry Chung, SVP and Head of CRADLE Silicon Valley. “We look forward to collaborating with our new portfolio company to further advance their technology.”