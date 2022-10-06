Hyundai IONIQ 6 EV to Offer a Range of 614 km in Single Charge

EVs are becoming somewhat mainstream now, however, there's still one cloud of doubt that always pops up in customers' minds and that's range anxiety. Well, it seems that Hyundai is trying pretty hard to make this range anxiety a thing of the past. The company has announced that its IONIQ 6 EV will offer a range of up to 614 km on a single charge.

IONIQ 6 customers will benefit from Hyundai Motor Group's commitment to developing advanced battery technology that enables stress-free driving performance and long range. With WLTP-rated energy consumption of 13.9 kWh/100 km, IONIQ 6 will be one of the most energy-efficient electric vehicles (EV) on the market when it goes on sale later this year in select markets in Europe and next year in North America.

IONIQ 6’s superb all-electric range performance is made possible in large part by Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated architecture for EVs, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and the electrified streamliner’s ultra-low wind resistance. E-GMP delivers optimal electric performance and provides 800V ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes and supports 400V charging without the need for additional components or adapters.

Having a platform specifically for EVs also means Hyundai Motor is better able to design vehicles to best meet passengers’ needs. With E-GMP, IONIQ 6 can be a workstation or a portable power bank on wheels, creating new usage scenarios to fit customers’ diverse, on-the-go lifestyles.