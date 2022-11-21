Hyundai IONIQ 6 Electric Vehicle Receives 5-Star Euro NCAP Rating

Hyundai IONIQ 6, the brand's electrified streamliner, has been awarded a 5-star safety rating by the Euro NCAP. The newest electric vehicle from the company joins IONIQ 5 in delivering the highest safety standards and achieving the maximum 5-star EURO NCAP rating.

Vehicles undergoing Euro NCAP’s safety test are evaluated in four categories: ‘Adult Occupant’, ‘Child Occupant’, ‘Vulnerable Road User’ and ‘Safety Assist’. The five–star–rated Hyundai IONIQ 6 excelled in the ‘Adult Occupant’, ‘Child Occupant’ and ‘Safety Assist’ categories.

“The fact that IONIQ 6 has followed IONIQ 5 in achieving the maximum five–star safety rating from Euro NCAP is proof that not only is Hyundai a leader in future mobility, but also that our models are among the safest in Europe,” says Andreas–Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “Hyundai is committed to guaranteeing our customers and all road users a high level of safety and technology–driven mobility solutions, and the latest five–star Euro NCAP rating underlines our success in achieving that goal.”