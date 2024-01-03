Hyundai Ioniq 5 Receives Best Electric Car To Buy Award, Again

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been awarded The Car Connection’s Best Electric Car To Buy for a second consecutive year. The Car Connection’s team of experts rate vehicles on a 10-point scale evaluating them across a variety of categories, including styling, performance, comfort and utility, safety, technology, and efficiency. These awards stem from the publication’s year-long evaluation and testing of new or redesigned models based on what is most important for car shoppers.

“We’re honored that the Hyundai IONIQ 5 has earned The Car Connection’s Best Electric Car to Buy Award for a second consecutive year,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “This remarkable achievement firmly emphasizes the IONIQ 5’s unparalleled excellence and innovation, including its confidence-inspiring range and impressive charging speed. The fact that IONIQ 5 is a repeat winner despite so many new EVs entering the market this year demonstrates just how advanced and well-rounded a vehicle it is.”

“The IONIQ 5 wins our Best Electric Car To Buy 2024 award for its all-around talent. It’s a fast-charging, great-looking, spacious crossover with excellent driving range,” said The Car Connection editorial director Martin Padgett. “The IONIQ 5 has remained at the top of our overall ratings, our crossover ratings, and our electric-car ratings—despite a wave of great new vehicles in each category. That’s a testament to its fundamental goodness. All the IONIQ 5’s tech goodness—fast-charging, great interfaces, long driving range—comes with its fantastic retro ‘80s style. It’s a great-looking vehicle that just so happens to be (an EV) / (electric car)."

The Car Connection’s Best Electric Car To Buy category is a particularly prestigious and hard-to-win award because the category is so broad: the publication’s editors consider all electric vehicles, including SUVs like the IONIQ 5, as well as sedans, hatchbacks, and even pickup trucks.