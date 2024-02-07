Hyundai Ioniq 5 Named the Best Electric Vehicle of 2024

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 continues its reign as the undisputed champion, securing the title of Best Electric Vehicle for the second year running according to the discerning experts at Cars.com. Surpassing all contenders in the 2024 EV lineup, this cutting-edge vehicle dazzles with its rapid charging, expansive interior, striking design, and state-of-the-art technology.

Director of Product Planning at Hyundai Motor North America, Ricky Lao, expressed pride in the IONIQ 5's consistent excellence, emphasizing Hyundai's unwavering dedication to electrification. "This prestigious award underscores our commitment and the IONIQ 5's unmatched qualities, positioning it as the frontrunner in the fiercely competitive EV landscape," Lao remarked.

Jenni Newman, Editor-in-Chief at Cars.com, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the IONIQ 5's remarkable attributes including its swift charging capability, user-friendly technology, and avant-garde aesthetics, making it an irresistible choice for EV enthusiasts.

Cars.com's Best of 2024 awards recognize newly introduced or fully redesigned models, with criteria encompassing quality, innovation, and value. With its exceptional performance across these metrics, the IONIQ 5 continues to electrify drivers and critics alike, setting the standard for excellence in electric vehicles.