641 HP Hyundai IONIQ 5 N to Aim for New Record at Pikes Peak

With a new generation of owners now getting behind the wheel of the IONIQ 5 N, Hyundai will spark even more excitement at the 102nd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) on June 23, 2024. Two 641-horsepower IONIQ 5 N cars will go after the Electric Production SUV/Crossover record as part of a four-car effort.

The drivers of the IONIQ 5 N vehicles going for the Electric Production SUV/Crossover record are Paul Dallenbach and Ron Zaras. Dallenbach is an eleven-time PPIHC winner and set an overall record in 1993. Zaras is a PPIHC rookie and the newest team member. Zaras, a media personality and former Hoonigan executive, was recently chosen to showcase the story of a motorsport enthusiast preparing for this massive challenge of competing at Pikes Peak.

In addition, Hyundai will debut a modified specification IONIQ 5 N to compete at PPIHC prior to the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring on May 30. Two of these additional IONIQ 5 N models will be driven by Dani Sordo and Robin Shute. Shute is a four-time overall winner and King of the Mountain title holder at Pikes Peak. Sordo is a Spanish World Rally Championship driver for Hyundai Motorsport.

Hyundai chose to pursue the PPIHC Electric Production SUV/Crossover record with an IONIQ 5 N because it embodies the racetrack capability of every N performance vehicle. IONIQ 5 N has been tested in extreme temperatures and locations and developed and tuned specifically at the Nürburgring Nordschleife for enhanced racetrack capability. It is supported by technologies such as structural enhancements, World Rally Championship-inspired integrated drive axles, increased thermal management, N-tuned brakes, and an industry leading brake regenerative force of 0.6G.

Due to the rigorous test process for the standard IONIQ 5 N, only minor updates were made to comply with the rules from a safety perspective. The driver’s seat was replaced with a Recaro Pro Racer SPA Hans seat. The seat belts are Sabelt six-point HANS compatible. The rear seats were removed, and a roll cage and fire suppression system were installed.

In every other way, the IONIQ 5 N being prepared for Pikes Peak is a standard IONIQ 5 N. In the future, the red paint will be swapped with a new eye-catching Hyundai N livery.