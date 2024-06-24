Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Electrifies Pikes Peak with Record-Breaking Runs

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N models made a remarkable impact at the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) on June 23, setting records in both the Electric Modified and Production SUV/Crossover categories.

Competing with two IONIQ 5 N TA (Time Attack) Specs and one production IONIQ 5 N, Hyundai tackled the grueling 12.42-mile (20 km) course. This challenging ascent includes over 156 turns and rises more than 4,700 feet (1,438 meters) to the summit of Pikes Peak, testing both the vehicles and drivers against unpredictable weather and high-altitude conditions.

Dani Sordo, Hyundai's World Rally driver, piloted the IONIQ 5 N TA Spec to victory in the exhibition class with a time of 09:30.852. Fellow driver Randy Pobst completed the course in the second TA Spec with a time of 09:55.551.

The IONIQ 5 N TA Spec showcases the production model's strengths with minimal modifications, including software tuning for enhanced motor output and the addition of high-performance parts such as new shock absorbers, motorsport-spec brakes, and slick tires.

The production IONIQ 5 N, driven by PPIHC rookie and automotive media personality Ron Zaras, clocked in at 10:49.267. This performance highlights the model's capabilities straight off the showroom floor, underscoring Hyundai's commitment to high-performance EVs.

Hyundai's impressive showing at PPIHC sets a new benchmark for electric crossovers, reinforcing the IONIQ 5 N's position as a leader in the segment.