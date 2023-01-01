Hyundai India Begins 2023 With its Head Held High: Reason?

What else could be a better way for Hyundai India to celebrate a new year? The company has announced that it has recorded its highest-ever domestic sales in the country since its inception.

Hyundai India has revealed that it has sold a whopping 5,52,511 units in the Calendar Year 2022. This converts to a growth of 9.4% YoY.

Commenting on CY 2022 performance, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said: