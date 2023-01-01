Hyundai India Begins 2023 With its Head Held High: Reason?

What else could be a better way for Hyundai India to celebrate a new year? The company has announced that it has recorded its highest-ever domestic sales in the country since its inception.
Hyundai India has revealed that it has sold a whopping 5,52,511 units in the Calendar Year 2022. This converts to a growth of 9.4% YoY.
Commenting on CY 2022 performance, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said:
Our relentless pursuit to redefine customer experience and a strong product portfolio aligned with consumer trends has led to HMIL recording its highest-ever domestic sales of 552511 units in CY 2022, a growth of 9.4% YoY. Despite strong headwinds in the last few years, we have continued to challenge existing boundaries and establish new Industry benchmarks. SUVs now contribute to more than 50% of our overall volumes and our showstopper model CRETA registered its highest-ever annual sales volume of 140 895 units in CY 22 since its introduction in 2015.