2020 Hyundai Creta Vs MG Hector 0-100 kmph Acceleration Run

MG Hector and Hyundai Creta are two of the important names in the C-segment SUV space in the country. The former helped the Chinese-owned British brand create a name for itself around the Indian buyers, the latter has been ruling over the hearts of Indians since last few years. Also, the Hyundai Creta has been recently updated with a new platform, design, and powertrain options. In simple words, it now comes in its new-gen avatar. Therefore, we inquisitive folks thought of putting these SUVs neck to neck against each other, to see, which one is faster off the line to reach the 100 kmph mark.

Since it is the diesel variants of these SUVs that sell more in numbers in comparison to their petrol counterparts; we followed the suite on our test cars as well. Talking of the engine specifications, the 2020 Creta comes equipped with a 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that pushes out 115 PS of peak power and 250 Nm of max torque. The MG Hector, on the other hand, gets an FCA-sourced 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine that is capable of producing a peak power output of 170 PS and max torque of 350 Nm. Both of our test cars came mated to a 6-speed MT.

Getting back to the stopwatch, a total of 3 attempts were made to keep the competition fair. In the first attempt, it is the Creta that is faster to the 100 kmph mark. The Creta takes 12.83 seconds for the run, while the Hector does so in 13.55 seconds. In the second run, the time taken by Creta to reach the tonne reduces by a fair margin and comes up as 12.80 seconds, whereas the Hector takes 12.87 seconds.

The third and final run depicts a similar fashion as the earlier ones. The Creta clocks a lesser time of 12.23 seconds, while the Hector reaches the 100 kmph mark in 12.83 seconds. It should be noted that the Hector being the powerful one here, is not as fast as Creta. It is Hector’s weight that has to be blamed here. Also, to keep these tests as realistic as possible, they were performed with 2 occupants and camera gear in place, while AC was on during the complete exercise.

