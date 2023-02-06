Hyundai Announces Omni-Channel Retail Experience for its Customers

Hyundai India has announced the launch of an Omni-Channel Retail Experience for its customers across the country. This Industry First initiative would allow customers to shop seamlessly across multiple sales channels; Hyundai Website (Click to buy feature), Physical Dealer Showrooms and myHyundai app resulting in enhanced customer convenience and flexibility.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “As the lines between the physical and digital world blur, the world of Automotive retail is witnessing a dramatic change. Customer buying journeys are becoming increasingly non-linear, with today’s tech-savvy customers demanding Omni-presence from brands that allow them to engage in both online and offline shopping as per their convenience. In our relentless pursuit to induce customer delight and take our customers ‘Beyond Mobility’, HMIL is pleased to announce an Industry First initiative of Omni-Channel experience for our customers. We firmly believe that this initiative will make customer journeys seamless as well as thoroughly enjoyable and convenient.

“To ensure a smooth Omni-Channel experience for its customers, HMIL has integrated all customer touchpoints with a focus on allowing customers to switch between offline and online shopping format at any point in their buying journey. Customers can now move between showroom and online experience on Hyundai’s Click to Buy Website as many times, without breaking their buying journey. Customer buying journeys will also be synced with their personalised profile page on Hyundai’s unified App- ‘myHyundai”, he further added.

In order to build a digitally enabled sales team and facilitate quick adoption of this new retail format, HMIL has conducted extensive trainings and special sessions of more 20,000 Dealer staff in recent months to support our customers and offer timely resolution of their queries.