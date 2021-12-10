Hyundai Announces Nationwide Smart Care Clinic

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has announced the launch of ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’, a 10-day nationwide customer connect program offering periodic maintenance, sanitization, road-side assistance (RSA) along with special year-end offers and benefits.

The objective of the Hyundai Smart Care Clinic campaign is to sensitize the customer, reminding them to service their car for efficient performance and a cleaner drive thereby creating a greener tomorrow.

Commenting on the launch of the Hyundai Smart Care Clinic, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) said, “The year 2021 is a milestone year for Hyundai Motor India as we celebrate 25 years in India along with rolling out the 10 millionth car from our plant. To extend this celebration, we are glad to announce the nationwide ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’, which offers a wide range of benefits to our beloved customers. Hyundai Motor India has always been a customer-centric brand offering unmatched after-sales experience to its customers keeping sustainability at its core, inspired by the company’s brand thought of going Beyond Mobility.”

Sustainability holds the key to our future and Hyundai’s focus has been on creating solutions that drive long-term positive impact for humanity. The nationwide Hyundai Smart Care Clinic offers a wide range of benefits for customers such as:

• 10% Discount on Mechanical Parts

• Up to 20% Discount on Mechanical Labor

• 20% Discount on Sanitization & 1 year RSA

• Free engine oil & oil filter in next service for 1000 lucky customers

• Incredible benefits on purchase of select models