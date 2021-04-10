Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta - Top 5 Differences

10/04/2021 - 19:45 | ,  ,  ,  ,  ,   | Jatin
  • https://www.facebook.com

Hyundai is all set to launch its new 7-seater SUV in the Indian market named Alcazar. It is also popularly known as 6- or 7-seater Creta because both SUVs look very similar to each other from outside and inside. But, the carmaker has made subtle tweaks to make the all-new Hyundai Alcazarlooks different from its regular 5-seater sibling. So, here are the top five differences between Hyundai Alcazar and Hyundai Creta.

Seating Configuration

In the Indian market, Hyundai Creta is only offered in a 5-seater configuration, while on the other hand, Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in 6- or 7-seater configuration. The 6-seater version of Alcazar will feature two captain seats with an armrest console in the middle row, and the 7-seater version of the SUV will employ a bench.

Hyundai Alcazar Interior Teaser
Although Hyundai hasn't officially previewed the interior yet, previously shared design sketches reveal it will be pretty similar to the Creta.

360-degree Camera

Hyundai Alcazar will be offered with all the bells and whistles, and over Hyundai Creta, it will employ a 360-degree camera. The Hyundai Creta only comes with a reverse parking camera. 

Hyundai Alcazar Side Profile
The Alcazar is notably longer than the Creta not just due to increased overhangs, but the actual wheelbase is longer.

Longer Wheelbase

There’s also a slight difference between the dimensions of both SUVs. Talking about the Hyundai Creta, the SUV is 4,300 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. The dimensions of the Hyundai Alcazar are almost similar to that of the Creta except for the wheelbase. The upcoming Hyundai SUV has a wheelbase of 2,760 mm, which means that it is 150 mm longer wheelbase than its 5-seater counterpart. 

Hyundai Alcazar Front Quarter 2
The Alcazar does mark a notable step up over the Creta in terms of its driving experience.

Bigger 2.0-litre Engine

Mechanically, Hyundai Creta is powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine along with a smaller 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol mill. The all-new Hyundai Alcazar will get the same 1.5-litre diesel engine as Hyundai Creta. Moreover, it will also get propelled by a 2.0-litre petrol unit, which is capable of shredding out power and torque outputs of 159 PS and 192 Nm. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. This is the same power plant, which does duties in Hyundai Tucson. 

2020 Hyundai Creta Rear Quarter 1 Vert
The rear quarter of the Creta has been completely redesigned in the Alcazar.

Design

There are a few visual tweaks made of Hyundai Alcazar to make it look slightly different from its 5-seater sibling. Like upfront, it will get a revised grille and headlamps. On the side, the SUV will feature a new set of 18-inch alloy units, and the rear fascia of the all-new Hyundai Alcazar will get redesigned headlights, boot lid and faux skid plate.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

Hyundai Alcazar and Creta - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest