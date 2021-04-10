Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta - Top 5 Differences

Hyundai is all set to launch its new 7-seater SUV in the Indian market named Alcazar. It is also popularly known as 6- or 7-seater Creta because both SUVs look very similar to each other from outside and inside. But, the carmaker has made subtle tweaks to make the all-new Hyundai Alcazarlooks different from its regular 5-seater sibling. So, here are the top five differences between Hyundai Alcazar and Hyundai Creta.

Seating Configuration

In the Indian market, Hyundai Creta is only offered in a 5-seater configuration, while on the other hand, Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in 6- or 7-seater configuration. The 6-seater version of Alcazar will feature two captain seats with an armrest console in the middle row, and the 7-seater version of the SUV will employ a bench.

360-degree Camera

Hyundai Alcazar will be offered with all the bells and whistles, and over Hyundai Creta, it will employ a 360-degree camera. The Hyundai Creta only comes with a reverse parking camera.

Longer Wheelbase

There’s also a slight difference between the dimensions of both SUVs. Talking about the Hyundai Creta, the SUV is 4,300 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. The dimensions of the Hyundai Alcazar are almost similar to that of the Creta except for the wheelbase. The upcoming Hyundai SUV has a wheelbase of 2,760 mm, which means that it is 150 mm longer wheelbase than its 5-seater counterpart.

Bigger 2.0-litre Engine

Mechanically, Hyundai Creta is powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine along with a smaller 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol mill. The all-new Hyundai Alcazar will get the same 1.5-litre diesel engine as Hyundai Creta. Moreover, it will also get propelled by a 2.0-litre petrol unit, which is capable of shredding out power and torque outputs of 159 PS and 192 Nm. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. This is the same power plant, which does duties in Hyundai Tucson.

Design

There are a few visual tweaks made of Hyundai Alcazar to make it look slightly different from its 5-seater sibling. Like upfront, it will get a revised grille and headlamps. On the side, the SUV will feature a new set of 18-inch alloy units, and the rear fascia of the all-new Hyundai Alcazar will get redesigned headlights, boot lid and faux skid plate.

