Hyundai Alcazar Makes Its Global Debut In India - Full Details

After numerous spy shots and a slew of teasers, Hyundai have globally debuted the Alcazar 7-seater SUV in India. The Hyundai Alcazar is essentially a 7-seater version of the Creta and it is the brand's first three-row SUV in a really long time. While it is based on the same platform as the Creta, the Alcazar gets its own unique identity with revised styling, unique interior and seating arrangement and it even gets a new powertrain option. Let's look at it in a little more detail.

Hyundai Alcazar - Exterior Design

The Hyundai Alcazar gets a slightly different face as compared to the Creta. The front bumper is a re-profiled unit here, and it gets a new design for the grille as well. Over to the sides, it looks identical to the Creta until the B-pillar. Beyond which, things change by a huge margin. The roof misses out on the sloping design, and the Alcazar gets a quarter glass around the C-pillar. Around the rear facet, things look more upright now. In comparison to the Creta, the boot lid is new, and so is the case with the rear bumper and tail lamps. Moreover, it gets a different design for the alloy wheels,which are 18-inches in diameter.

Hyundai Alcazar - Interior Design

Hyundai haven't officially revealed the interior or the feature list of the Alcazar yet. However, they have revealed details about its seating configuration. The most noticeable difference between the Creta and the Alcazar is the addition of an extra row of seats in the latter. The Alcazar will be offered in 6- and 7-seat avatars.

In the 6-seater variant, the Alcazar comes with captain chairs for the middle row with a fixed floor-mounted arm rest in the middle. In the 7-seater variant, it gets a bench seat in the middle row. The seats also have a sliding function to adjust space in the third row. Access to the third row is also fairly easy, thanks to the one-touch tumble down function of the second-row seats. As for the third row seats, they get their own reclining function, individual AC vents and can also be folded flat for an increased boot space.

Hyundai Alcazar - Engine Options

Under the hood, the Hyundai Alcazar gets the options of two engines - a 2.0L petrol and the 1.5L diesel engine. Contrary to what was previously thought, the Alcazar does not the share the exact engine options with the Creta. The petrol engines from the Creta have been swapped for a bigger 2.0L engine that does duty on the Hyundai Elantra.

The petrol engine has been tuned to produce 159PS and 192Nm of peak torque. Hyundai says the Alcazar petrol can sprint from 0-100 kph in less than 10 seconds. The diesel engine has been carried over from the Creta and produces the same 115PS and 250Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

