Hyundai Alcazar (Tata Safari/MG Hector Plus-Rival) Leaks Ahead of Debut

Hyundai Alcazar is the upcoming 7-seater SUV from the South-Korean carmaker in the Indian market. Yesterday, the carmaker released a set of teaser images to hype up the anticipation with which the masses are waiting for this Creta-based 7-seater SUV. Well, the carmaker surely succeeded at doing so. While the Hyundai Alcazar is all-set to be unveiled by the first week of next month, it has been recently leaked via 3d model images shared by Hum3D.

Exterior Design

In the images, it can be seen that the upcoming Alcazar gets a slightly-different face in comparison to the Creta. The front bumper is a re-profiled unit here, and it gets a new design for the grille as well. Over to the sides, it looks identical to the Creta until the B-pillar. Beyond which, things change by a huge margin. The roof misses out on the sloping design, and the Alcazar gets a quarter glass around the C-pillar. Around the rear facet, things look more upright now. In comparison to the Creta, the boot lid is new, and so is the case with the rear bumper and tail lamps. Moreover, it gets a different design for the alloy wheels, and they seem to be 18 inches in diameter.

Interior Design

On the inside, the most noticeable difference between the Creta and the Alcazar is the addition of an extra row of seats in the latter. The Alcazar will be offered in 6- and 7-seat avatars. These images are of the international model, as the steering wheel is on the left-hand side.

In the 6-seater variant, the Alcazar will get individual armrests between the captain chairs. Talking of the features, it will come loaded with a long list of equipment like the Creta. Moreover, it is likely to come with ADAS technology, which will include various safety features, like automatic emergency braking, driver attention warning, blind-spot collision avoidance assist and more.

Powertrain & Transmission Options

As of now, Hyundai has been tight-lipped about the Alcazar’s mechanical specifications. However, it is expected to get the same engine options as the Creta. There will be a 1.5L petrol motor on offer, along with the option of a 1.5L diesel and a 1.4L turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, 7-speed DCT, and CVT.

Once launched, the Hyundai Alcazar will rival the likes of MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV500.