Hyundai Alcazar Mileage Figures Are Out! - Details

Hyundai is all set to launch the Alcazar SUV in India on June 18, 2021. The company has already opened bookings for the Alcazar, with the token amount pegged at INR 25,000. The Hyundai Alcazar is essentially a 7-seater version of the Creta and it is the brand's first three-row SUV in India in a really long time. Ahead of its launch, we now have full details about the Alcazar's mileage figures. But before we go on to that, let's have a closer look at the powertrain options that will be available with the upcoming SUV.

Hyundai Alcazar - Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the Hyundai Alcazar gets the option of two engines - a 2.0L petrol and the 1.5L diesel engine. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine has been tuned to produce 159PS and 192Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that also does duty on the Hyundai Elantra and Tucson. Hyundai says the Alcazar petrol can sprint from 0-100 kph in less than 10 seconds. The tried-and-tested 1.5L diesel engine has been carried over from the Creta and produces the same 115PS and 250Nm of torque. This diesel engine has been recalibrated for the bigger and heavier 7-seater SUV. Both engines come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta to Gain SX Executive Trim - INR 79,000 Cheaper Than SX Model

Hyundai Alcazar - Mileage

As per latest reports, petrol versions of the Hyundai Alcazar will deliver a combined fuel efficiency figure of 14.5kmpl with manual gearbox and 14.2kmpl with automatic transmission. Meanwhile, diesel versions of the Alcazar will return a mileage of 20.4kmpl with the manual gearbox and 18.1kmpl with the automatic gearbox. For your reference, diesel versions of the Alcazar are more fuel efficient than both its immediate rivals - the Tata Safari and the MG Hector Plus .

The Tata Safari is solely available with a 2.0L diesel engine that produces 170hp and 350Nm of torque. As per ARAI claimed figures, the Safari returns a mileage of 16.1 kmpl, with both its 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. As for the MG Hector Plus, it is available with three engine options – a 143bhp, 1.5L turbo petrol, a 1.5L petrol with mild hybrid tech and a 170bhp, 2.0L diesel. The diesel version of the Hector Plus has a fuel efficiency figure of 16.65 kmpl. Meanwhile, the Hector Plus petrol manual returns 16.56 kmpl while the petrol automatic returns 11.67 kmpl.

The Alcazar is based on the same platform as the Creta. However, Hyundai have reworked the platform to give it a longer wheelbase of 2,760 mm, which is 150mm more than the Creta. This has obviously been done to open up more space for the third row of seats. Prices of the Alcazar are expected to range between INR 12.80 lakh to INR 20.00 lakh (ex-showroom). That means a Creta equivalent variant of the Alcazar is expected to cost about INR 2-3 lakh more. Apart from the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari, the Alcazar will also rival the likes of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.