Cashback Offer on Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid & RayZR 125 Hybrid

Yamaha has announced a special cashback offer on its hybrid scooters - the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid. The offer is valid for the entire month of February in Assam, Northeast, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Below are the details of the cashback offers:

Assam, Northeast & West Bengal: Cashback offer up to INR 2,500 on Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid

Maharashtra: Cashback of offer up to INR 2,500 on Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid & Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid

Tamil Nadu: Cashback offer of up to Rs. 5000 on Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid & Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid

Both the Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid & RayZR 125 Hybrid models are powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine with Yamaha's Blue Core technology. The motor produces a max power output of 8.2 PS @ 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.3 Nm @ 5,000rpm.

The unique features offered on these hybrid models include a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System with Hybrid Power Assist technology, Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start System. These models also come equipped with Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two-wheelers in India.