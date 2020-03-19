Husqvarna to launch India-made Svartpilen 250 & Vitpilen 250 in Thailand in April

Husqvarna entered the Indian market by launching the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 last month at an introductory price of INR 1.80 lakh*. They are sold in the country out of KTM showrooms. Now, the Swedish brand will launch the India-made 250 Twins in Thailand in April.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 similarities

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are quite similar to each other in various aspects. For example, both of them come equipped with a retro-styled round LED headlight and full-LED lighting. They also share the same blacked-out trellis frame, bodywork, and digital instrument cluster.

Both the bikes also share the same suspension setup - 43 mm USD WP forks at the front and preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear - as well as the braking setup - 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, which are aided by a dual-channel ABS. The fuel tank capacity is 9.5-litres. These bikes also have the same ground clearance and seat height of 145 mm and 835 mm respectively.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 specs

Powering the Husqvarna 250 Twins is a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine. It is the same mill that is used in the KTM 250 Duke. It produces 30 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The gearbox is a six-speed unit and is accompanied by a slip and assist clutch.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 differences

The Svartpilen 250 comes with a single-piece handlebar and an upright and relaxed riding position, whereas the Vitpilen 250 has clip-on handlebars that provide a slightly demanding riding posture. Even though both the bikes have MRF tyres, the Svartpilen 250 being somewhat off-road-focused comes equipped with a knobbier set of tyres. On the other hand, the Vitpilen 250 gets normal road tyres. Husqvarna has fitted a small rack on the fuel tank of the Svartpilen 250, perhaps to mount a tank bag. There’s no such provision on the cafe-racer-styled Vitpilen 250.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 price

In India, both the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 has been priced at INR 1.80 lakh*, which is an introductory price, by the way. If we convert this figure to Thai Baht, it comes out to be around 79,500. However, it is quite likely that when launched in Thailand, this figure would rise because of import taxes, transportation costs, etc.

[News Source: GreatBiker]

*Ex-showroom, Delhi