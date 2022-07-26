How VW Virtus Helped Dealership to Enter Asia & India Book of Records

Thanks to the new VW Virtus, Group Landmark-owned Volkswagen dealership in Gujarat has etched its name in the Asia Book of Records (ABR) and India Book of Records (IBR).

Group Landmark registered the record for ‘maximum single model Volkswagen vehicles sold by a dealer in a single day’. The record was established with deliveries of the new VW Virtus across Gujarat in a single 24-hour cycle.

The company was honoured at a ceremony in New Delhi, where ABR & IBR officials handed over the certificate for the record to Garima Misra, Managing Director, Group Landmark. Deliveries of the new Volkswagen Virtus across India commenced last month. On the first day of delivery i.e. 21st June 2022, the company delivered over 165 units of the all-new global sedan across Gujarat.

Garima Misra, Managing Director, Group Landmark, added, "We were certain that Volkswagen Virtus would reignite the premium midsize sedan segment and the overwhelming response from customers acts as a testament. The fact that Group Landmark’s name is now registered in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records is an incredible honour and it is our endeavour to continue offering our customers the best of products & services.”

Commenting on the stellar achievement, Sanjay Thakker, Chairman and Founder, Group Landmark, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this honour from Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. The new record is a testament to not only Group Landmark's expansive network but also the delightful customer experiences the brand promises and continues to deliver. The achievement also serves to demonstrate the phenomenal response that the new Volkswagen sedan has received from customers across Gujarat.”