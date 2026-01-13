How Students Can Save 50% On Vehicle Repairs

Between insurance premiums, fuel costs, and everyday expenses, student and new drivers are feeling the financial squeeze. When an unexpected repair bill lands, it can feel overwhelming. Car repairs across Europe now average over €700, a significant jump from €600 just two years ago, putting additional strain on already tight budgets.

But there's a solution that young drivers often overlook: quality used car parts. Far from being a risky compromise, second-hand components can slash repair costs by up to 50% while maintaining safety and reliability when chosen correctly.

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, one of Europe's largest online marketplaces for used car parts, has seen first-hand how smart sourcing decisions can make car ownership more accessible for students and first-time drivers.

“Young drivers shouldn't feel pressured to always buy new parts,” Urbonas explains. “For a lot of components, used parts perform just as well and can make the difference between affording a repair or leaving your car off the road.”

Below, Urbonas breaks down exactly which parts are safe to buy used, which should always be new, and how to make informed choices that protect both your wallet and your safety.

The Financial Reality for New and Student Drivers

The numbers tell a sobering story for young drivers. For students and new drivers, surprise expenses can be particularly challenging, especially when young drivers would, in a lot of cases, struggle to afford an unexpected repair bill of €500 or more.

These costs come at a time when young drivers are already managing substantial expenses. When you add insurance, fuel, and maintenance to the equation, the average cost of operating a car in Europe is around €616 per month. For students balancing rent, food, and coursework, these figures represent a significant financial burden.

Minor accidents are also a reality for inexperienced drivers. Just over 26% of drivers between 18 and 24 are involved in a crash within their first 12 months of passing their test. Common incidents include scraped bumpers during tight parking, cracked wing mirrors on narrow streets, and minor collisions while learning to judge distances and speeds.

The repair costs can be steep. A full bumper repair costs between €50 and over €300, depending on the damage. For certain car makes, wing mirror replacement ranges from €140 and €235. Meanwhile, scratch repairs can run between €50 and over €500, once again depending on severity. The average maintenance costs for a car that is a few years old sits around €1,000 annually. For young drivers managing tight budgets, these figures represent significant financial hurdles.

“The costs can spiral quickly,” notes Urbonas. “A wing mirror from a dealer might cost €200-350, but a quality used part could be €70-120. Even for minor repairs like scratches, you could pay €300 at a bodyshop, but sourcing a used panel might cost under €100.”

Understanding where savings can be made without compromising safety becomes important for young drivers who want to keep their cars on the road affordably. Fortunately, used parts offer a practical solution.

The Safest Car Parts to Buy Used

Urbonas outlines the components where quality used parts offer excellent value without compromising safety or performance:

Body Panels

Bonnets, doors, and bumpers are ideal candidates for second-hand purchase. These parts are purely cosmetic or structural and don't affect how your car operates. A small dent or different shade can often be overlooked, especially on a student vehicle.

“Body panels are some of the easiest parts to replace with used components,” notes Urbonas. “They're durable, straightforward to fit, and often available in excellent condition from vehicles that have been written off for other reasons.”

Mirrors

Wing mirrors and side mirrors take a beating, particularly in tight car parks and busy streets. Replacing them with used alternatives makes perfect financial sense.

Wheels and Alloys

Unless they're buckled or cracked, second-hand wheels are perfectly safe. They're also significantly cheaper than new ones, and any cosmetic imperfections won't affect performance.

“Always inspect wheels carefully for cracks or structural damage,” Urbonas advises. “But if they're in good structural condition, there's no reason not to buy used.”

Interior Components

Seats, door cards, dashboard elements, and trim pieces are all low-risk purchases. These parts have no impact on vehicle safety and can refresh a worn interior without the premium price tag of new components.

Lights and Indicators

Headlight and tail light assemblies are another area where used parts work perfectly well, provided they're not cracked or damaged.

Where You Should Always Buy New

While components are typically safe to source second-hand, Urbonas is clear that certain parts should never be compromised on, and lists them below. Safety-critical systems require the reliability and warranty that only new parts can provide.

Brakes: Brake pads, discs, calipers, and related components should always be new. These parts are fundamental to your safety and the safety of others on the road. “Brakes are non-negotiable,” says Urbonas. “The risk simply isn't worth the savings. Always invest in new braking components.”

Airbags: Airbags are designed for single use. Once deployed, they cannot be safely reused. Additionally, airbags have expiration dates, and their effectiveness diminishes over time.

Seatbelts: Like airbags, seatbelts that have been in an accident may have hidden damage that compromises their performance in a future collision.

Suspension Components: Critical suspension parts like control arms and ball joints wear over time. While some suspension components can be bought used, it's essential they're thoroughly inspected and come with guarantees.

“If a part is directly responsible for keeping you safe in an accident or controlling your vehicle, don't take chances,” Urbonas emphasizes. “These are areas where buying new is simply the right choice.”