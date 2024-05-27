Honeywell to Provide Automation Solutions for Volts Gigafactory in the UAE

Honeywell and Volts United Arab Emirates (UAE) announce plans to join forces for the construction of the first gigafactory in Abu Dhabi focused on delivering battery cells for Residential Energy Storage Systems (RESS). Building on sustainability discussions that took place at COP28 in the UAE, the gigafactory is slated for completion by the end of 2026.

As part of the collaboration, Honeywell will provide advanced solutions for equipment and software – with a focus on factory automation, digitalization and closed loop control systems – while serving as a key technological partner for Volts.

Operating in the Middle East for more than 70 years, Honeywell’s solutions blend physical products with advanced software to create value for customers while supporting long-term national development visions and economic diversification across the region. The company has a range of technologies geared towards supporting the sustainability – and wider environmental, social and governance (ESG) – objectives of customers across the region.

Volts, a leading producer of energy storage in Abu Dhabi, is leading the project to provide affordable and clean energy for the Emirates, w supporting the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050.