New Honda SP 125 Offers - Cashback, Finance & More

For those of you who have been planning to purchase the Honda SP 125, there’s some good news. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has announced a few new offers on the 125cc commuter. They are likely to remain valid for a limited period. So, perhaps, now would be a good time to make that buying decision.

Honda SP 125 Offers

Honda is offering a 5% cashback of up to INR 5000 on the purchase of a brand-new SP 125. It is to be noted that this offer is only valid on credit/debit card EMIs. The Honda SP 125 is also available with up to 100% finance and low ROI of 6.5%. Buyers can also benefit from the low down payment (INR 2499) scheme. All the aforementioned offers are subject to terms and conditions. For more information about them, it is advised to contact your nearest Honda dealership.

Honda SP 125 Price

There are two Honda SP 125 variants available - Drum and Disc. The former has been priced at INR 76,074* whereas to buy the latter you will need to shell out INR 80,369*. Both variants are available in 4 colour options - Striking Green, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

Honda SP 125 Variant Price* Drum INR 76,074 Disc INR 80,369

Honda SP 125 Specs

The Honda SP 125 draws power from a 124cc single-cylinder engine which features Honda’s Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) and HET (Honda Eco Technology) with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). This motor has been tuned to churn out 10.88PS of max power at 7500 rpm and 10.9Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda SP 125 Dimensions Aspect Measurement Length 2020mm Width 785mm Height 1103mm Wheelbase 1285mm Ground Clearance 160mm Kerb Weight Disc 118kg, Drum 117kg Seat Length 705mm Seat Height 790mm Fuel Tank Capacity 11L

Honda SP 125 Key Features

Stylish LED headlight

Aggressive-looking fuel tank with sporty graphics

5-spoke split type alloy wheels

Attractive rear end

Chrome muffler cover

Fully-digital instrument cluster

*Ex-showroom, Delhi