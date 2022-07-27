Honda SP 125 Now Being Exported to Australia & New Zealand

Honda SP 125 is now being exported to Australia and New Zealand. The 125 cc motorcycle will be made available in these countries as a CBU model and sold under the moniker "CB125F".

Shipment carrying around 250 units of Honda SP 125 has been dispatched to Australia & New Zealand from July onwards. The motorcycle is currently being manufactured at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Tapukara Plant in Alwar (Rajasthan).

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “This development marks a step towards HMSI’s long-term plans to expand production capabilities in India that serve globally. As HMSI’s reliable quality continues to delight customers across 38 countries around the world, we are moving ahead as per plan to expand exports footprint in the global markets.”

It's noteworthy that the Honda SP125 was the first BS6 motorcycle launched by the company in India. Powered by 19 new patent applications, the SP125 has a 125 cc HET engine with eSP technology. It offers many segment-first features like a full digital meter, distance to empty, average fuel efficiency, real-time fuel efficiency, LED DC headlamp and more.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India started exports from India in 2001 with its debut model Activa. Currently, Honda delights more than 30 lakh customers with its export portfolio of 19 two-wheeler models in 38 diverse export markets led by Asia & Oceania, the Middle East and Latin America.