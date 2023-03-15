Honda Shine 100 Launched, to Rival Bajaj Platina & Hero Splendor

Honda has launched a new commuter motorcycle in India. It's the Honda Shine 100 that is supposed to rival the well-established Bajaj Platina and Hero Splendor.

Powering the Honda Shine 100 is an all-new 100cc OBD2 compliant PGM-FI 100cc engine which is lightweight and efficient. The motorcycles comes with a uniquely designed tank and a narrow leg opening angle, giving the rider an excellent knee grip.

The riding position has been designed keeping in mind family comfortable riding and load carrying. The optimum seat height (786mm) allows easy ground touch for average height Indian riders. The specially developed suspension unit with long stroke manages any kind of road conditions with ease. It’s ability to absorb the vibrations on rough surface gives extra stability and confidence to the rider and pillion.

Honda Shine 100 will be available in 5 color options (Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes). The all new Shine 100 is priced attractively at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom).