Honda N7X Concept Previews Upcoming 7-Seater (Toyota Rush-Rival)

Honda has just unveiled the new N7X concept in Indonesia. A new 7-seat SUV based on the N7X concept is also reported to be launching as a replacement for the current BR-V. The N7X based 7-seat SUV will be positioned against the likes of the Toyota Rush and the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross. Though it hasn’t been confirmed, Honda may launch the N7X in India as the discontinuation of the Brio-based crossover has definitely left a void in the local subsidiary's product catalogue. Here are some details and pictures of the Honda N7X Concept you should take a look at.

The Honda N7X concept carries a familiar Honda design language, already seen on the likes of the new City, HR-V and the CR-V. The front-end features a multi-slat chrome grille flanked by slim wraparound headlights. There is also a dual-LED DRL setup, with one LED DRL setup in the headlight cluster while the second one positioned below. The bumper has a wide air-dam, brushed aluminium inserts and a faux skid plate. Moving to the side, the N7X concept features a strong beltline that runs across the length of the SUV. The slightly flared wheel arches get black plastic cladding for a tough look while the wheels are silver multi-spoke units. The rear-end of the N7X concept gets horizontally placed wraparound taillights with LED elements. The SUV looks fairly production-ready, to be honest, even wearing production-ready panels.

Honda hasn’t revealed the interior of the N7X concept, but it is expected to be largely similar to the current City’s cabin. The SUV will be offered in both 6 and 7-seat layouts, with captain seats in the middle for the former. Honda claims that the new N7X was designed and developed while taking into account consumers in various markets including Indonesia. The Japanese automaker states that the N7X combines the best of MPVs and SUVs, able to tackle various road conditions without compromising on comfort and space.

Being based on the current Honda City, the production version of the Honda N7X concept will most likely be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 123 PS and 145 Nm of peak power and torque. The automaker may also offer the 1-litre turbo-petrol which makes peak power and torque figures of 123 PS and 175 Nm. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic.