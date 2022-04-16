Honda & Hyderabad Traffic Police Celebrate 7th Anniversary of Traffic Training Park

Committed to spreading road safety awareness to make Hyderabad roads safer for all, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) and Hyderabad Traffic Police celebrate 7 glorious years of its Children’s Traffic Training Park in Goshamahal. The celebration was held in the august presence of Mr. G. Harish (Inspector, Traffic Police, Hyderabad) and members from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

In April 2015, HMSI in collaboration with Hyderabad Traffic Police inaugurated its first adopted traffic training park across entire South India at Hyderabad. Spreading awareness on safe riding habits, road safety rules, signs & markings and road sharing manners, HMSI announced that through its daily training for all age groups, it has educated over 1.44 lac people of Hyderabad (more than 92,000 kids + 52,000 new and existing riders including both male and females) since inception.

Elaborating on spreading road safety awareness Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President - Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said: