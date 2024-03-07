Euro NCAP Approves Soft Pedestrian 360: What is it

The Soft Pedestrian 360 has been approved by Euro NCAP for official testing. This means that the Soft Pedestrian 360 can now be used to evaluate the performance of vehicle safety systems in all Euro NCAP’s pedestrian adult-based test scenarios.
The Soft Pedestrian 360 is a state-of-the-art VRU (Vulnerable Road User) target that mimics the realistic movements and appearance of a human pedestrian. It has been designed by DRI, a leading provider of ADAS test equipment.
To achieve Euro NCAP approval, the Soft Pedestrian 360 had to undergo a rigorous assessment process and demonstrate that it meets the specific requirements set by the organisation.
Key features of the Soft Pedestrian 360 include:
- Sophisticated articulation at the knee, hip, shoulder, and neck enhances the realism of the target and allows it to replicate a wide range of movements beyond what a passive system can achieve.
- Modular architecture with minimal external hardpoints designed to minimise damage to test vehicles during crash test.
- Protected servos are fully encased in foam within each component and a novel slipper clutch prevents servos from being backdriven during collisions, enhancing durability.
- Hard-wearing fabric clothing that is easily and cost-effectively replaceable, if damaged.